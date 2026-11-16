Apple launches OpenEvidence AI health app for US iPhone users
Apple just dropped a new app (with OpenEvidence) that lets US iPhone users over 21 who are using iPhone 15 or later, running iOS 26 or later, and have Apple Intelligence enabled ask health questions and get answers based on solid clinical data, like information from The New England Journal of Medicine.
Apple aims to run the study with up to 200,000 participants for more than 12 months and aims to make reliable health advice more accessible, right from your phone.
OpenEvidence deletes queries after 24 hours
If you join, you'll not only get answers but can also give feedback and fill out monthly surveys to help improve the app.
You can choose to share HealthKit data for more personalized tips before doctor visits.
Apple says all shared information is anonymized before sending it to a secure third-party cloud provider, and OpenEvidence deletes the query and response data after 24 hours, so your privacy stays protected.
Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of Health and Fitness, says the goal is to responsibly advance AI in health care while keeping user trust front and center.