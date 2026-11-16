Apple launches OpenEvidence AI health app for US iPhone users

If you join, you'll not only get answers but can also give feedback and fill out monthly surveys to help improve the app.

You can choose to share HealthKit data for more personalized tips before doctor visits.

Apple says all shared information is anonymized before sending it to a secure third-party cloud provider, and OpenEvidence deletes the query and response data after 24 hours, so your privacy stays protected.

Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of Health and Fitness, says the goal is to responsibly advance AI in health care while keeping user trust front and center.