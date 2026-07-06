Apple launching foldable iPhone in September 2026 amid limited supply

Initial supply 500,000 to 1,000,000 units

Apple is only making about 500,000 to 1 million foldable iPhones for the initial launch quarter: that's just 10% of what they plan to produce for the second half of 2026.

For comparison, regular models like the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will ship over 20 million units combined in the same period.

So if you're hoping to flex a foldable on day one, you'll need patience (or a lot of cash).