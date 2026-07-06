Apple launching foldable iPhone in September 2026 amid limited supply
Technology
Apple's first foldable iPhone (possibly called the iPhone Ultra) is dropping in September 2026, but don't get too excited just yet.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be very few units available at first, so expect long wait times and sky-high resale prices if you want one right away.
Initial supply 500,000 to 1,000,000 units
Apple is only making about 500,000 to 1 million foldable iPhones for the initial launch quarter: that's just 10% of what they plan to produce for the second half of 2026.
For comparison, regular models like the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will ship over 20 million units combined in the same period.
So if you're hoping to flex a foldable on day one, you'll need patience (or a lot of cash).