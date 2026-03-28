Apple to launch these new products after busy March rollout

Apple has had a busy March, launching over 10 new products and accessories. The company introduced the MacBook Neo at the start of the month and is set to retire the Mac Pro by its end. But that's not all. Apple has more planned for this year, including annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches as well as a new smart home hub.

Upcoming releases iPhone 18 Pro expected A20 Pro Among the most awaited launches are a foldable iPhone, an OLED MacBook Pro, and refreshed Apple TV and HomePods. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with an A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, simplified Camera Control button, red color option, variable aperture for at least one rear camera. It will also support web browsing via satellite with Apple's C2 modem for 5G connectivity.

Tech advancements Foldable iPhone Touch ID, Watch updates The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner display with a reduced crease, 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera. It will have a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID and run on iOS 27 tailored for multitasking functionality. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are likely to come with new chips and possibly Touch ID integration.

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Product refresh iPad upgrades and Mac M5 chips The iPad 12 is likely to get an upgrade from the A16 chip to either the A18 or A19 chip. The iPad mini could also see a similar upgrade along with an OLED display, vibration-based speaker system, and water-resistant design. As for Macs, the Mac Studio is expected to be upgraded to M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, while the Mac mini could be upgraded to M5 and M5 Pro chips while the iMac will get a new color option.

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Future tech OLED MacBook Pro expected with M6 The MacBook Pro with OLED display is expected to get a major redesign by the end of 2026. It will be powered by M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, feature a touchscreen, Dynamic Island, and thinner design. The Apple TV will get an A17 Pro chip supporting more personalized Siri while the HomePod mini could come with S9 chip or newer supporting improved sound quality.