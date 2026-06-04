Apple Mac campaign spotlights Swift Student Challenge Indian student innovators
Technology
Apple's latest Mac campaign spotlights Indian student innovators who are using coding to tackle real-world challenges.
This is part of the Swift Student Challenge, where Apple encourages students to build apps and develop leadership skills.
Names like Kabeer, Ananya, Gaurav, and 20-year-old Gayatri Goundadkar stand out for their creative tech solutions.
Gayatri Goundadkar built fast aid app
Gayatri built the Fast Aid app in just 13 days to help people during medical emergencies, while another project (Steady Hands) lets people with tremors create digital art.
Several Indian students have used MacBooks to build apps, and some have gone on to launch startups.