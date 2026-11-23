Apple's next MacBook Neo may arrive in spring 2027
What's the story
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a refreshed version of its MacBook Neo laptop in the spring of 2027. The new model, codenamed J701, will be an annual addition to Apple's product line, matching the release cycle of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The company is said to be targeting Chromebook and budget Windows PC users with this updated model.
Processor upgrade
What to expect with MacBook Neo 2?
The refreshed MacBook Neo is expected to come with an upgraded A19 Pro processor, replacing the current model's A18 Pro.
The speculation comes from Bloomberg, which also hinted at the possibility different colors for Apple's entry-level laptop.
The original MacBook Neo has been a huge success, with Apple selling 170,000 units to educational institutions in the Philippines alone.