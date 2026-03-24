You will soon see advertisements on Apple Maps

Apple is planning to bring advertisements into its mapping service, Apple Maps. The step would allow businesses to bid for top positions in search results. According to Bloomberg, the company could announce this development as early as this month, with ads expected to start appearing in the app later this summer.

Bidding process Businesses could bid for top search positions The proposed ad system would let businesses bid for visibility in Apple Maps search results. When users look for places like restaurants, shops, or bars, promoted listings could appear at the top of their search results. This model is similar to App Store advertising where developers can pay to have their apps featured prominently.

Cross-platform presence Ads on iPhone and web version too The report also notes that ads could be integrated into Apple Maps on iPhone, other Apple devices, and the web version of the platform. Businesses that win the bidding process would get more visibility when users search for relevant services or locations. This move would bring Apple Maps in line with other mapping services like Google Maps and Bing Maps that already incorporate advertising.

Advertisement