Apple marketing executive Stan Ng retires after 31 years
Technology
After 31 years at Apple, Stan Ng, the executive behind the marketing for the Apple Watch, AirPods, and smart home products, is retiring.
He shared on LinkedIn, "After 31 years at Apple, today was my last day."
His exit coincides with Apple's recent stock unit vesting date.
Apple marketing shakeup names Erik Treski
Ng helped launch big hits like the original iPod and Apple Watch, shaping how we see these devices today.
His retirement is part of a wave of senior departures at Apple (including its AI and operations heads), which could shake things up for the marketing team led by Greg Joswiak.
Erik Treski will now step in to lead marketing for audio and home products.