Apple's AI won't stay free for everyone
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at the possibility of a new paid tier for iCloud Plus, specifically targeting users who heavily rely on artificial intelligence (AI). During an earnings call on Thursday, Cook said he expects people to use Apple Intelligence and the upcoming Siri AI "a lot." He added that "we will have some kind of upgrade possibilities on iCloud Plus where people can buy up the stack."
Launch details
Apple's Siri AI will launch with iOS 27
This fall, Apple will finally launch its long-delayed Siri AI with iOS 27.
The new feature will be able to answer questions about what's on your screen and perform actions across apps.
It will also include a standalone app for Siri AI, providing a ChatGPT-like interface.
Usage restrictions
Apple had previously set usage limits for its AI features
In June, Apple had revealed that its AI features, including image generation, come with "daily usage limits because they rely on powerful server models."
The company had also said that "increased access" is available across most of its iCloud Plus plans.
However, it seems like Apple is considering introducing tiers for users who plan to use its AI features extensively.
Financial performance
Apple's services revenue soars to $30.74 billion
Apple's services business, which includes subscriptions like iCloud Plus, Apple TV, and Apple One, has reported a whopping $30.74 billion in revenue over the last few months.
This figure highlights the financial potential of subscription-based models for tech giants like Apple.
The possible introduction of a new paid tier for iCloud Plus could further boost this revenue stream by catering to AI power users' needs.