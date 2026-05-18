Apple may launch standalone Siri app with iOS 27
Apple may be gearing up to launch a standalone Siri app with iOS 27, expected to debut at WWDC in 2026.
This new version could run on Google's Gemini AI, letting you chat with Siri, ask follow-up questions, and even upload files for smarter responses.
It's a big shift from the usual built-in assistant (think of it as Siri getting its own space).
Apple adds auto-delete and private cloud
Apple's putting privacy front and center: you'll be able to auto-delete your chat history after 30 days, a year, or keep it as long as you want (kind of like iMessage's disappearing messages).
The app should also offer quick access through a new gesture and Dynamic Island updates via Dynamic Island.
Everything runs on Apple's own Private Cloud Compute servers (not Google's), so your data stays more protected.
The first release may be in beta, with more features rolling out later.