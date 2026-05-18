Apple may launch standalone Siri app with iOS 27

Apple adds auto-delete and private cloud

Apple's putting privacy front and center: you'll be able to auto-delete your chat history after 30 days, a year, or keep it as long as you want (kind of like iMessage's disappearing messages).

The app should also offer quick access through a new gesture and Dynamic Island updates via Dynamic Island.

Everything runs on Apple's own Private Cloud Compute servers (not Google's), so your data stays more protected.

The first release may be in beta, with more features rolling out later.