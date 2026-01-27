Apple may partner with Intel for future iPhone chips: Report

Intel 's tech could power the chips inside future non-Pro iPhones—think the regular and Plus models—while higher-end versions stay with TSMC. There's also talk that Intel might help make entry-level Mac and iPad chips soon. With NVIDIA now TSMC's biggest customer thanks to AI demand, Apple seems to be spreading out its bets.

Why does this matter?

This move could mean more US-made chips, since Intel's American plants are getting a boost from CHIPS Act funding.

It fits into the bigger push for making tech at home instead of relying so much on overseas factories—a shift that could shape where your next phone or laptop comes from.