Apple is finally fixing AirPods' messy settings menu
What's the story
Apple is set to revamp the AirPods settings menu in its upcoming iOS 27 update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The change is part of a broader update for iPadOS and macOS as well. The move comes after user feedback calling for an independent AirPods control app, similar to those available on Apple Watch and Vision Pro devices.
User experience
Revamped settings menu for improved user experience
The revamped settings menu for AirPods is said to be more functional and better organized, making it easier for users to manage their devices. While the exact details of the changes are not clear yet, Gurman hints that "major feature options are better highlighted" in the updated software. This could improve user experience by making important features more accessible and easier to find.
App availability
Standalone AirPods app unlikely in near future
Despite the user requests, Gurman doubts that a standalone AirPods app will be introduced on iOS and iPadOS anytime soon. The company is known for listening to user feedback, but it remains to be seen how this particular request will be handled in future updates.