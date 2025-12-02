Apple Music Replay 2025: Your year in music, reimagined Technology Dec 02, 2025

Apple just dropped Replay 2025—a fresh spin on its year-end music recap.

Now you can see your top songs, artists, albums, and genres from all of 2025.

Plus, new sections like "Discovery," "Loyalty," and "Comebacks" spotlight the artists you found this year, the ones you keep on repeat, and those making a return to your playlists.