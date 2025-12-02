Apple Music Replay 2025: Your year in music, reimagined
Apple just dropped Replay 2025—a fresh spin on its year-end music recap.
Now you can see your top songs, artists, albums, and genres from all of 2025.
Plus, new sections like "Discovery," "Loyalty," and "Comebacks" spotlight the artists you found this year, the ones you keep on repeat, and those making a return to your playlists.
See what made your soundtrack unique
Replay 2025 doesn't just count minutes or artists—it tracks your longest artist streaks and favorite genres.
You get a personal top 100 playlist that updates every week and monthly recaps with shareable stats.
It's easy to check out right in the Apple Music app or at replay.music.apple.com.
Free for all subscribers—and more detailed than ever
Replay is included with every Apple Music subscription at no extra cost.
You can look back at playlists from any year since 2015 and share highlights with friends—making it a fun way to revisit your music journey.
Stands out from Spotify Wrapped & others
Dropping just before Spotify Wrapped (and shortly after YouTube's Recap), Replay gives you more detailed monthly and all-time insights than most competitors—helping Apple Music stand out in the streaming crowd.