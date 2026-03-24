Apple Music starts recommending concerts based on your listening habits
Technology
Apple Music just partnered with Ticketmaster to help you discover live shows you'll actually want to see.
Now, the app suggests concerts based on your listening habits, and you can follow a Ticketmaster link from Apple Music event listings to buy tickets.
Concerts now available in Spotlight Search and Shazam
You'll notice a new concerts tab and a homepage carousel that highlights shows tailored to your taste.
Artist pages now show tour info and special badges when artists are on the road, plus you'll get push notifications for nearby gigs.
Ticketmaster's concert details are also popping up in Apple Maps, Shazam, and Spotlight Search, making it even easier to catch your favorite artists live.