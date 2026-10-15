Apple opens iPhone Duo India pre-orders from October 16
Technology
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, opens for pre-orders in India on October 16 at 5:30pm IST.
You can order it online from Apple's site or select partners.
It comes in Star White and Night Sky colors, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen plus a 5.4-inch outer display.
Prices start at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model, and it officially launches in stores on October 23.
Apple 512GB 1TB 2TB prices, payment
The Duo also comes in bigger storage options: 512GB (₹324,900), 1TB (₹374,900), and even a massive 2TB (₹449,900).
Payment is flexible with cards, UPI, or net banking. Apple is offering up to ₹7,000 cashback on select cards and six months of no-cost EMI.
If you've got an old phone to trade in, there's a program for that too (with terms and conditions).