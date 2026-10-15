Apple opens iPhone Duo India pre-orders from October 16

Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, opens for pre-orders in India on October 16 at 5:30pm IST.

You can order it online from Apple's site or select partners.

It comes in Star White and Night Sky colors, featuring a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen plus a 5.4-inch outer display.

Prices start at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model, and it officially launches in stores on October 23.