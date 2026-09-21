Apple's Siri lawsuit settlement site now live: Who can claim
What's the story
Apple has launched a settlement website for customers eligible for compensation in the $250 million class action lawsuit over the delayed launch of Siri AI. The company will pay around $25 per eligible iPhone owner who can file a claim on this platform between September 21 and December 21. However, the final payment could be more or less than $25 depending on factors such as total valid claims submitted, with a maximum cap set at $95.
Lawsuit background
Siri's delayed launch led to class action lawsuit
The class action lawsuit was filed after Apple delayed the launch of a personalized version of Siri in March 2025.
The company was accused of false advertising for promoting these features in product presentations, on its website, and through a TV commercial starring actor Bella Ramsey.
Despite denying all allegations made in the lawsuit, Apple chose to settle to avoid trial costs and risks.
Claim process
Who is eligible for the claim?
To be eligible for a claim, one must be a US resident who purchased an eligible iPhone model between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.
The list of eligible models includes iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the entire iPhone 16 lineup.
Eligible customers will be notified about the settlement via email containing a claim ID and PIN code.
However, claims can also be submitted without this information on the settlement website.
Settlement details
Claim submissions open until December 21
As per the settlement terms, each eligible claimant will get a payment of $25 per device. However, this amount could go up to $95 if the total number of claims submitted is lower than expected.
Claims can be submitted on the settlement website from September 21 to December 21.
Payments to customers are not expected until sometime next year after a final approval hearing scheduled for February 24, 2027.