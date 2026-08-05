Apple opens US retail lottery for iPhone 18 event
Technology
Apple is letting its US retail employees enter a lottery to help out at the big iPhone 18 launch event this September.
If picked, they'll be welcoming guests, checking people in, managing lines, and helping with security.
Applications close August 8 and winners hear back by August 17.
John Ternus to lead Apple launch
The iPhone 18 launch, expected in early September, will be Apple's first major event with new CEO John Ternus at the helm.
Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, Apple might debut its first foldable phone (rumored as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold) and a fresh lineup of Apple Watches.