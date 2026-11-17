Apple outage disrupts iCloud, App Store, Music and payments
What's the story
Apple is facing a major outage today, with several of its services including iCloud and the App Store being affected. Users have reported connection failures and difficulties signing in. Downdetector has recorded multiple reports across various Apple services, while Apple's System Status page still shows outage affecting App Store, Music, Apple Care on Device, and iCloud account and sign-in.
Service disruptions
App Store access issues
The outage has also prevented users from accessing the App Store or downloading apps. Apple Music and device activation have also been hit by this disruption.
Developers have separately reported issues accessing App Store Connect, further highlighting the extent of the problem across Apple's ecosystem.
Company stance
Apple yet to acknowledge the outage
Despite the surge in complaints, Apple has not yet issued an official statement on the matter or provided an explanation for this disruption.
There is no word on when normal services will be restored or if there is any connection between these issues and those reported by some Google users.