Apple patches iPhone bug that exposed deleted Signal messages
Apple just rolled out an important update for iPhones, patching a bug that let deleted Signal messages be recovered, even after you thought they were gone.
The glitch reported by 404 Media, meant message notifications could stay on your device for up to a month, raising big privacy worries about who might access them.
Meredith Whittaker highlights privacy concerns
Since Signal is famous for its strong encryption, the flaw made some users uneasy, especially those who count on private chats staying private if their phone ends up with law enforcement.
Signal's president, Meredith Whittaker, said, "Notifications for deleted messages shouldn't remain in any OS notification database," and Signal privately asked Apple to address the issue.
This whole episode has sparked fresh questions about how much we can really trust encrypted messaging apps to keep our conversations safe.