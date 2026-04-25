Apple patches iPhone bug that exposed deleted Signal messages

Meredith Whittaker highlights privacy concerns

Since Signal is famous for its strong encryption, the flaw made some users uneasy, especially those who count on private chats staying private if their phone ends up with law enforcement.

Signal's president, Meredith Whittaker, said, "Notifications for deleted messages shouldn't remain in any OS notification database," and Signal privately asked Apple to address the issue.

This whole episode has sparked fresh questions about how much we can really trust encrypted messaging apps to keep our conversations safe.