Apple pauses AI-powered Siri rollout in EU and mainland China

Apple faces EU DMA, China rules

In the European Union, it's all about the Digital Markets Act (DMA): Apple couldn't meet its requirements for privacy, security, and letting other services work with Siri.

The European Commission made it clear: no special treatment for Apple.

Over in mainland China, strict laws mean Apple has to team up with local giants like Baidu or Alibaba before launching.

For now, users in these regions will have to wait a bit longer for smarter Siri features, though Hong Kong might see them sooner because it already supports Gemini and some existing Apple Intelligence capabilities.