Apple pauses AI-powered Siri rollout in EU and mainland China
If you were looking forward to trying out Apple's new AI-powered Siri with iOS 27, there's some news: the rollout is on hold for users in the European Union and mainland China for now.
Apple says tough local rules are holding things up, showing just how much tech launches now depend on meeting different countries' regulations.
Apple faces EU DMA, China rules
In the European Union, it's all about the Digital Markets Act (DMA): Apple couldn't meet its requirements for privacy, security, and letting other services work with Siri.
The European Commission made it clear: no special treatment for Apple.
Over in mainland China, strict laws mean Apple has to team up with local giants like Baidu or Alibaba before launching.
For now, users in these regions will have to wait a bit longer for smarter Siri features, though Hong Kong might see them sooner because it already supports Gemini and some existing Apple Intelligence capabilities.