Apple pauses plan to replace 5,000 AppleCare staff with AI
Technology
Apple has put its plan to swap out 5,000 AppleCare support workers for AI on hold for now.
The idea was to automate more customer service, but with new CEO John Ternus stepping in, the company is taking a breather and rethinking its next move.
AI voice assistant answers AppleCare calls
Even though an AI voice assistant has been answering some AppleCare calls in the US and Canada since August, bigger changes are on ice.
Ternus is focused on making Apple run smoother and leaner overall, but for now, those 5,000 support jobs aren't going anywhere while Apple figures out how well AI can actually handle real customer issues.