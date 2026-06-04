Apple pivots to smart glasses under John Ternus roadmap
Apple is changing up its wearable game, moving away from the Vision Pro headset and putting smart glasses front and center.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says John Ternus has greenlit a new roadmap featuring two types: AI-powered glasses without displays coming in 2027, and more advanced AR glasses with screens now pushed back to 2029.
Apple's 1st glasses add cameras, AI
The first model will offer cameras, voice controls, and AI that understands your surroundings: think Ray-Ban Meta vibes but Apple style.
The AR version will use futuristic waveguide tech for its display but needs more time before launch.
Meanwhile, Apple has shelved some Vision-related projects, including Vision Air, though a second-generation Vision Pro is still being tested.
Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts 3-5 million glasses
Kuo estimates Apple could ship three to five million units of these smart glasses in 2027 alone, which might boost global shipments past 10 million per year.
This shift shows Apple's commitment to making smart glasses a mainstream platform, so expect them to become way more common soon.