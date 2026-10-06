Apple plans device price hikes as chip costs rise
Technology
Apple is gearing up to bump up prices on its devices, with CEO Tim Cook saying rising memory and storage chip costs are hitting the company hard.
These price hikes will likely show up with the September 2026 launches, so if you're eyeing a new iPhone, Mac, or iPad, expect a bigger price tag soon.
Samsung and Micron prioritize business clients
The huge demand for AI tech is making chip shortages even worse. Big suppliers like Samsung and Micron are prioritizing business clients over regular consumers, which means fewer chips for gadgets like iPhones.
As a result, the cost of memory has shot up, so much that iPhone Pro models could see prices jump by $200.
Apple's now juggling how to keep adding cool AI features while dealing with these rising costs.