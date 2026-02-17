Apple Podcasts now supports video episodes, but only on beta
Apple Podcasts just rolled out video podcasts using HLS tech, letting you switch between watching and listening without missing a beat.
You can go full-screen, download episodes for offline binging, and the app automatically tweaks quality based on your internet speed.
The feature is live now in the iOS 26.4 developer beta.
Video podcasts will show up in your recommendations
Video podcasts will show up with personalized picks and curated lists in the New and Category sections, making it easier to find stuff you'll actually like.
Plus, creators can add dynamic ads—including host-read spots—for better monetization through partners like Acast and SiriusXM brands.
Video podcasts are coming to stable versions this spring
You can try video podcasts right away on beta versions of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4—so iPhone, iPad, or even Vision Pro users are covered.
The full rollout (including web support) is set for this spring.