Apple promotes Victor Yin to oversee display development, reshuffles leadership
Apple just gave its engineering team a big refresh, promoting Victor Yin to oversee much of Apple's display development.
This move is part of Apple's push to streamline management and bring in fresh leadership.
Wei Chen and John Zhong, longtime display specialists, are stepping into more limited advisory roles after years leading Apple's display work.
Apple promotes 3 VPs, trims management
Alongside Yin's promotion, Rajesh Ambati, Louie Sanguinetti, and Derek Shaeffer have been promoted to vice presidents, especially strengthening Apple's hardware and connectivity teams.
CEO John Ternus is also trimming some management layers to help Apple accelerate product development even faster.
All these shifts show Apple's focus on innovation and keeping things moving efficiently behind the scenes.