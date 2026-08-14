Apple proposes 15% fee on purchases made through external links
What's the story
Apple has proposed a new commission structure for the purchases made through links to external websites. The proposal includes a 15% rate for standard apps and comes amid the ongoing legal battle with Epic Games. Apple argues that some fee is justified for the technology and services the company provides.
Fee breakdown
Proposed rates are half of Apple's standard 30% commission
Under Apple's proposal, standard apps would be charged a 15% commission on linked-out purchases. Developers in its Small Business Programme would pay 5%.
Other categories, including certain video, news, and mini-app programs as well as subscription renewals, would be charged 10%.
The proposed structure is half of Apple's usual 30% App Store commission for standard apps.
Justification
Apple submits evidence backing its proposal
Apple has submitted supporting factual and expert evidence with its proposal.
The company argues that developers should still contribute toward the value of Apple's software tools, technology, and services even when a transaction does not go through its payment system.
Apple also cited competing app stores as a benchmark, noting Google Play's linked-out rates range from 10% to 20%.
Legal response
Epic Games to contest Apple's proposed commissions
Epic Games has already indicated its intention to contest Apple's proposed commissions.
The company said Apple had effectively acknowledged that the permissible cost under the Ninth Circuit's definition of "necessary costs" would be zero for purchases made through web links.
Epic argues that Apple's proposed rates exceed what the Ninth Circuit's guidance permits and has about 60 days to submit its opposition, backed by expert witnesses.
Fee calculation
Next phase of dispute focuses on permissible fees
The next phase of the dispute will focus on how much fee should be charged, rather than if it can charge a fee at all.
With Apple's proposal now in front of the court, Epic's response will be crucial in determining whether these rates withstand judicial scrutiny.
Apple is also expected to file its brief with the US Supreme Court by September 14, keeping the wider legal battle active even as lower-court fee proceedings continue.