Apple takes down ICE tracking apps after Trump administration pressure

Apple has removed ICEBlock, a popular app that warned users about nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, from its App Store. The company was urged by President Donald Trump 's administration to remove all such apps. The Justice Department believes that apps like ICEBlock could increase the risk of assault on US agents working for ICE.

Company statement Apple's statement on app removal In an emailed statement, Apple said, "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store." This decision comes after a series of ICE raids since Trump took office. The agency has targeted illegal immigrants as well as visa holders and permanent US residents over pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Advocacy worries Concerns over free speech infringement Rights advocates have raised alarms over the potential infringement of free speech and due process rights amid the government's aggressive deportation efforts. Fox Business first reported on the app's removal, citing US Attorney General Pam Bondi's statement that the Justice Department had contacted Apple to pull the app. Bondi said, "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed."