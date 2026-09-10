Apple raises iPhone 18 Pro prices to $1,199 and $1,299
Technology
Apple just made its latest iPhones pricier, starting at $1,199 for the 18 Pro and $1,299 for the 18 Pro Max, both up $100 from last year.
The news dropped at its "Surprise and Shine" event on Wednesday, September 09, 2026.
Tim Cook blames AI memory shortages
Prices went up across the lineup: iPhone 16 now starts at $799, iPhone 17e at $699, and even the iPhone Air jumps to $1,099.
There's no new base model this year. The iPhone 17 is still your entry point.
Tim Cook said rising tech costs, thanks to memory shortages fueled by data centers and artificial intelligence, are behind these changes, a heads-up he actually gave back in June.