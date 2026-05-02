Apple raises Mac mini price to $799 amid shortages
Technology
Apple just raised the starting price of its Mac mini from $599 to $799, blaming ongoing chip and memory shortages.
The refreshed model now packs 512GB of storage and a new M4 chip.
CEO Tim Cook recently admitted supply chain issues are making things tricky, even as demand for Macs (especially for AI tools like OpenClaw) keeps rising.
Apple posts 17% revenue jump
A worldwide memory shortage (thanks to booming AI demand) is forcing Apple to tweak its product lineup and drop some high-memory options like a Mac Studio model.
Even with these challenges, Apple pulled off a 17% revenue jump last quarter, mostly because iPhone sales shot up by 22%.
Looking ahead, the company's staying positive about growth with new models like the iPhone 17 and MacBook Neo on the way.