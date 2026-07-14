Apple releases iOS 27 public beta with new Siri AI
What's the story
Apple has released public betas for its upcoming software lineup, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The release comes as a major step in the tech giant's journey toward refining its software offerings. The new Siri AI is one of the most anticipated features of these updates.
Feature highlight
New Siri AI
The new Siri AI, powered by Google Gemini, is a major upgrade over its predecessor.
It can remember your previous commands, read what's on your screen, and perform multi-step actions inside apps.
It can also search through messages, photos, notes, and calendar entries.
For iPhone users, Siri AI requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later and supports English only as of now.
Installation guide
How to install the public betas
To install the public betas, users need to enroll at Apple's Beta Software Program page.
Then, they have to go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select the 27 public beta for their device.
It's important to back up your device before proceeding with the installation process.
Performance boost
Performance improvements in iOS 27
Along with the new Siri AI, iOS 27 also promises significant performance improvements.
Apple claims that apps will launch up to 30% faster, AirDrop will transfer files up to 80% quicker, and new photos will appear in the Photos app up to 70% sooner.
These enhancements are not just for new hardware but also extend back to as far as iPhone 11.
Feature additions
Other features in the updates
The new updates also come with a host of other features. Safari now groups tabs automatically and creates extensions from simple requests.
The Photos app gets Extend and Spatial Reframing capabilities, while the Passwords app automatically replaces weak passwords.
AirPods users will also get a custom EQ setting with these updates.