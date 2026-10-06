Apple releases iOS 27 with ChatGPT-style Siri and photo tools
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, and the big news is the new Siri AI (still in beta), which now helps out more like ChatGPT: think smarter app support and easier setting changes.
You'll also get upgraded photo editing tools, a Liquid Glass slider for customizing your look, and better ways to share your location.
iOS 27 patches 120+ security issues
iOS 27 brings a revamped Screen Time with new child safety controls, improved password management, and fixes for over 120 security issues.
If you're on an older device like iPhone X or some older iPads and Macs, you'll get the 26.7 update instead; this one patches nearly 80 security bugs and adds features like AirPods Max 2 support.
The two updates dropping at once have left some users unsure which version they should install, so double-check what your device supports before updating!