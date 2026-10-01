Apple releases iOS 27 with conversational Siri and customization
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, and the main buzz is all about the new Siri: it's now way more conversational and interactive, kind of like talking to ChatGPT.
The update also brings new photo editing controls, Liquid Glass customization for a unique look, and improved Screen Time controls to help keep things safer for younger users.
iOS 27 patches 120+ security issues
iOS 27 patches more than 120 security issues to keep your device safer from malware and data leaks.
But heads up: older models like the iPhone X and iPhone XR won't get this update.
If you're on an older device, you'll get iOS 26.7 instead, which still fixes nearly 80 security vulnerabilities plus adds some new emoji and AirPods Max 2 support.
To check if your phone's ready for iOS 27, just head to Settings > General > Software Update.