Apple releases iOS 27 with conversational Siri and customization

iOS 27 patches more than 120 security issues to keep your device safer from malware and data leaks.

But heads up: older models like the iPhone X and iPhone XR won't get this update.

If you're on an older device, you'll get iOS 26.7 instead, which still fixes nearly 80 security vulnerabilities plus adds some new emoji and AirPods Max 2 support.

To check if your phone's ready for iOS 27, just head to Settings > General > Software Update.