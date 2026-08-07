Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26.6.1 to patch screen sharing flaw
Technology
Apple just rolled out macOS Tahoe 26.6.1 to patch a security issue in the Screen Sharing feature.
This flaw could let hackers sneak into your Mac without permission, so Apple has stepped up with improved state management in the update.
If you use Screen Sharing, this is one you don't want to skip.
macOS Sequoia and Sonoma updates
Not rocking the latest macOS? No worries, Apple also released fixes for macOS Sequoia 15.7.9 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.9, so even older Macs are covered.
You can grab these updates by heading to System Settings > Software Update and hitting install as soon as possible, since the update fixes a security vulnerability, users may want to install it soon.