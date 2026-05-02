Apple quietly drops cheapest Mac mini variant, trims entry-level options

Apple has silently removed the cheapest variant of its Mac mini desktop, a move that leaves buyers with fewer affordable options. The $599 model with 256GB storage has been pulled from Apple's online store in the US and India. The company had previously shown long shipping delays for this entry-level model before changing its status to "currently available." Now, it has disappeared from Apple's website altogether.

Price increase Mac mini lineup now starts at $799 With the removal of the 256GB model, Apple's Mac mini lineup now starts at $799 in the US and ₹79,900 in India. This new entry-level model comes with an M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Although Apple hasn't raised the price of this mid-range model itself, it has effectively increased the minimum amount a buyer has to spend on a new Mac mini by $200 in America and ₹20,000 in India.

Widespread shortages Other models facing long wait times The supply issues aren't just limited to the most affordable model. The 512GB Mac mini is backordered until June in America, while several high-end variants are either on long wait times or marked as "currently unavailable." This is also true for India, where higher-end models are facing similar delivery delays. Configurations with 32GB memory are particularly hard to come by, and even Amazon listings are reportedly facing stock shortages across many Mac mini versions.

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CEO comments Increased demand for Macs due to AI workloads Apple's CEO Tim Cook recently spoke about these supply and demand issues during the company's quarterly earnings call. He said that the Mac mini and Mac Studio are witnessing stronger-than-expected demand, especially from users interested in AI workloads. "On the Mac mini and the Mac Studio, both of these are amazing platforms for AI and agentic tools, and the customer recognition of that is happening faster than what we had predicted," Cook said.

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