Apple renames Lake Ontario to Lake America on Maps
What's the story
Apple has renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America on its Maps app. The change comes after an executive order from US President Donald Trump, amid a trade dispute with Canada. The name change is only visible for users in the US, while those in Canada still see the original name on their Apple Maps app.
Tech giants comply
Google has also change the name of Lake Ontario
Google has also changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America on its Maps app for US users.
The move came after Trump's executive order and has already drawn criticism on social media.
Notably, this isn't the first time tech companies have complied with such orders.
In 2025, both Google and Apple renamed the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on their respective platforms for US users.
Diplomatic tensions
Canada vows to impose counter-tariffs after Trump's 50% tariffs
In response to the US's new 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, Canada has promised "dollar for dollar" counter-tariffs.
The Canadian government has also refused to accept Trump's order to rename Lake Ontario.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration had left trade negotiations due to what they called unacceptable demands from Washington.
Order details
US has 30 days to update name officially
Trump's executive order gives the US Department of the Interior 30 days to update the change with the Geographic Names Information Service. This is an official database for place names in America.
Meanwhile, Canada has responded by putting up a new sign at the lake saying "Lake Ontario. Now and Always."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said this was done "just in case President Trump or anyone else forgets."