Apple reports strong quarter as Mac revenue hits $8.4B
Technology
Apple just posted a strong quarter, with Mac sales jumping thanks to the buzz around AI apps.
For the quarter ending March 28, 2026, Mac revenue hit $8.4 billion, a 6% rise from last year and better than expected.
Total revenue also climbed 17% to $111.2 billion.
AI demand causes Mac sellouts
Macs are flying off shelves because they're great for running popular AI models like OpenClaw, leading to quick sellouts of Mac mini and Mac Studio.
The new MacBook Neo is also winning over first-time buyers: Kansas City Public Schools even switched from Chromebooks to Neos.
CEO Tim Cook admits supply can't keep up with demand yet and says it may take months to catch up.