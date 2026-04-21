Apple restructures hardware team under Johny Srouji

Apple has announced a major restructuring of its hardware division, led by the newly appointed Chief Hardware Officer, Johny Srouji. The move will see the integration of hardware engineering and technologies teams into five key areas. The restructuring is aimed at streamlining operations and driving innovation for flagship products like iPhone and Apple Watch.

Strategic plan Srouji outlines new hardware division in email to employees In an email to Apple employees, Srouji revealed his strategic plan for the restructured division. He said it will be divided into five teams: hardware engineering, silicon, advanced technologies, platform architecture and project management. The change is aimed at simplifying the structure of his organization while expanding its responsibilities over the engineering of iPhone, iPad and other products.

Leadership appointments Key executives leading Apple's restructured hardware division Under Srouji's leadership, the hardware engineering unit will be led by Tom Marieb, an Intel veteran who joined Apple in 2019. The silicon team will be headed by long-time executive Sri Santhanam while Tim Millet will lead platform architecture. Advanced technologies will be overseen by Zongjian Chen and Donny Nordhues will head program management. These appointments are part of Srouji's vision to integrate these teams further for greater innovation.

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