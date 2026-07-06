Apple resumes card payments for App Store purchases in India

Expansion hurdles

Apple Pay launch in India still pending

Apple has been in talks with banks to launch Apple Pay in India. However, the launch has been delayed due to negotiations over commission rates and regulatory hurdles. Apple will not mirror tokenized payment data in India due to strict RBI regulations. While the company holds global payment data locally in the US, Denmark, and China, it lacks an Indian data center. This data compliance hurdle has stalled the launch of Apple Pay in India for three years now.