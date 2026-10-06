Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 with AI playlists and emojis
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 26.4, and it's got some fun upgrades for your iPhone.
You can now use Playlist Playground to create AI-powered playlists in Apple Music, try offline Music Recognition, and watch video feeds in Apple Podcasts.
There are also eight new emojis (think ballet dancer and orca) and a fix for that annoying keyboard accuracy bug.
Update tightens security, adds CarPlay AI
This update isn't just about features; it also tightens up security to better protect your data.
CarPlay gets smarter with voice-based AI apps like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, making drives a bit more interesting.
Family Sharing now lets everyone use their own payment methods, too.
To get all this, just head to Settings > General > Software Update on your phone.