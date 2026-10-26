Apple rolls out policy to scan sealed iPhones for returns
Technology
Returning an unopened iPhone just got much easier.
Apple is rolling out a new policy where store staff will not have to unbox your phone to process a return anymore, a change made possible by new security tech that can scan iPhones while they remain sealed.
iPhone scans enable restocking and refunds
Thanks to new technology, stores can now scan unopened iPhones to check for issues without breaking the seal.
This means returned phones can be restocked, and you will get your refund with less fuss.
It is especially handy during busy shopping seasons and helps avoid any weird vibes about why you are returning your device in the first place.