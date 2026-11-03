Apple's $1,000 home robot could arrive next year
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a home robot that could be used for FaceTime calls and controlling lights, among other tasks. The AI-driven device, internally known as J595, could be called HomeView Ultra after Apple's new HomeView stationary smart display. The tech giant is said to be planning a 2027 launch at a price of $1,000 or more. However, delays in development may push the release date to 2028.
Project history
Development has been ongoing since 2018
The earliest prototypes of this innovative home robot were developed in 2018. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook had given the green light for the project back then.
Now, under new CEO John Ternus's leadership, engineers are working to enhance its capabilities beyond just making FaceTime calls and controlling lights.
They have been refining software and integrating more AI technologies over the years.
Team size
Apple is also working on a robot to fold clothes
Apple's robotic project team is said to be very small, with only about 10 "true roboticists." However, the software side of things has a much larger team of around 300 people.
Ternus is backing the home robot project as well as another one focused on household tasks like folding clothes.
This second project would likely require robotic arms and manipulators.