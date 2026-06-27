Apple's 1st touchscreen MacBook will pack M5 Pro, Max chips

Design upgrade

Macs will also feature OLED screens and Dynamic Island

The upcoming MacBook models will also come with OLED screens, a first for the line. The devices will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Apple is bringing Dynamic Island to the Mac for the first time, replacing its existing notch design. The report further noted that these new models would sport an updated design, marking the first visual change to high-end MacBooks since 2021.