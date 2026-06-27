Apple's 1st touchscreen MacBook will pack M5 Pro, Max chips
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated touchscreen MacBook will be powered by the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a recent Bloomberg report has revealed. The new models are expected to debut between late 2026 and early 2027. This will be Apple's first-ever touchscreen Mac, an idea the tech giant has denied for years.
Design upgrade
Macs will also feature OLED screens and Dynamic Island
The upcoming MacBook models will also come with OLED screens, a first for the line. The devices will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Apple is bringing Dynamic Island to the Mac for the first time, replacing its existing notch design. The report further noted that these new models would sport an updated design, marking the first visual change to high-end MacBooks since 2021.
Future developments
Successor models in advanced testing
Along with the new touchscreen MacBooks, Apple is also said to be in "advanced testing" of their successors. These next-generation models would be powered by M7 Pro and M7 Max chips and are expected to launch as early as late 2027.