You can soon use Apple Intelligence in China
What's the story
Apple's on-device generative AI service, Apple Intelligence, has been registered for use on iPhones in China. The development was confirmed by China's cyberspace regulator today. This is a major step toward the long-awaited launch of the service in the country, where companies are required to register large language models and generative AI services with regulators before public release.
Collaboration
Apple Intelligence to use AI models from Baidu, Alibaba
Apple Intelligence will use AI models from Baidu and Alibaba, according to a source who spoke to Reuters.
Alibaba confirmed in a statement that its Qwen model will be integrated into Apple Intelligence across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS in China.
Meanwhile, Apple is also collaborating with Baidu to create features for Chinese iPhone users.
Market challenges
Approval comes after lengthy process
The approval of Apple Intelligence comes after a lengthy process that began when the service was launched in 2024.
Over the years, Apple has made significant changes to its AI tools, including switching foundation models and rebuilding its suite on Alphabet's Google Gemini models.
The approval puts Apple on the same list as Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi which have also received clearance for their generative AI services.