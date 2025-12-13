What to expect from Apple's first AI smart glasses

Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated smart glasses, dubbed Apple Glasses, in 2026. Unlike earlier speculations about AR displays and full visionOS integration, recent leaks suggest a different approach for the first-generation product. Instead of a heads-up display, Apple is said to be developing AI-driven Apple Glasses that would work as an intelligent companion accessory for iPhones.

Features Apple Glasses to feature multiple cameras and custom chip The first version of Apple Glasses is expected to pack a number of new features. A custom chip, based on the S-series used in the Apple Watch, will focus on power efficiency and handle the device's multiple cameras. These cameras will not only support photo and video capture but also enable visual intelligence capabilities like recognizing objects, scenes, and contextual information.

AI integration Siri and health-tracking features in Apple Glasses A revamped version of Siri is expected to be at the heart of the Apple Glasses experience, with voice commands powering most interactions. The device will also have built-in speakers for media playback and responses. However, it will work best with AirPods. Health-tracking features are also being explored for the device, although specific sensors have not yet been revealed.