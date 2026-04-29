Apple's foldable iPhone revealed in new comparison video

A leaked video has given us a first look at Apple 's highly-anticipated foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra. The clip compares the device with Huawei 's Pura X Max, a passport-style foldable launched earlier this year. However, it's worth noting that the comparison is not with an actual iPhone Ultra but rather a dummy unit of the upcoming smartphone.

Aesthetic comparison Design of iPhone Ultra similar to Huawei's Pura X Max The design of the iPhone Ultra and Huawei's Pura X Max are quite similar, both sporting a wide aspect ratio and pill-shaped camera layout. However, the iPhone Ultra borrows its camera island design from the iPhone Air while Huawei's version is more like what we see on budget-friendly models in Nothing A series lineup. Notably, the outer and inner displays of iPhone Ultra are smaller than those of its Huawei rival.

Tech specs Device could sport crease-free display The iPhone Ultra is expected to sport a 4:3 aspect ratio with a 5.5-inch OLED outer display and a 7.8-inch OLED inner panel. The device could be super thin at just 4.5-4.7mm when unfolded and between 9.2-9.6mm when folded, according to leaks. Apple is also said to be working on a crease-free design for the phone using ultra-thin glass, optically clear adhesive (OCA), and liquid metal hinge technology.

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Power play iPhone Ultra to be powered by A20 Pro chip The iPhone Ultra is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process technology. This chip would offer around 15% faster performance and 30% more efficiency than the A19 Pro chipset of iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device could also pack up to 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and run all new Apple Intelligence features expected this summer.

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