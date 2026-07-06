Getting your hands on Apple's foldable iPhone could be tough
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is expected to launch in September 2026, but getting your hands on one could be a real challenge. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has warned that the initial supply will be extremely limited. This could lead to longer delivery times, delayed availability, and higher resale prices despite strong consumer interest.
Production estimates
Only 500,000 to 1 million foldable iPhones in Q3
Kuo's latest industry survey predicts Apple will produce some 7-8 million foldable iPhones in the second half of 2026. However, only about 500,000 to one million units are expected to be produced in Q3. This is just around 10% of the total shipments for that period. In comparison, Apple's premium flagship models like iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to ship around 20-22 million units during the same quarter.
Market impact
Resellers could charge up to 100% premium
The low production volume has led to speculation that Apple may push back retail availability even if the device is officially announced in September. If the production schedule doesn't change, customers who order the foldable iPhone soon after launch may face long delivery times. Kuo estimates shipping estimates could extend to four to six weeks or longer, with supply not stabilizing until December. This limited availability could also create an opportunity for resellers with premiums of 50-100% above official price.
Device details
Apple's most expensive iPhone yet
Though Apple has not confirmed the existence of a foldable iPhone, reports suggest that the company is gearing up to enter this category. The device is likely to sport a 5.5-inch cover display and a bigger 7.8-inch folding screen inside, giving it a tablet-like experience when opened. It could be thinner than the recently launched iPhone Air at less than 5mm thick when unfolded. Kuo estimates its retail price between $2,300 and $2,500, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone yet.