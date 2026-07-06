Getting your hands on Apple's foldable iPhone could be tough

Market impact

Resellers could charge up to 100% premium

The low production volume has led to speculation that Apple may push back retail availability even if the device is officially announced in September. If the production schedule doesn't change, customers who order the foldable iPhone soon after launch may face long delivery times. Kuo estimates shipping estimates could extend to four to six weeks or longer, with supply not stabilizing until December. This limited availability could also create an opportunity for resellers with premiums of 50-100% above official price.