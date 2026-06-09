Apple's Health app now tells you if you're in menopause
What's the story
Apple has updated its Health app to include perimenopause and menopause support. The new feature is an extension of the existing cycle tracking capability, which was first introduced in 2019. The update comes as part of Apple's continued focus on women's health and wellness, a trend that has gained popularity across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Market trend
Digital health tools for postmenopausal women
The update also highlights a growing market for digital health tools aimed at postmenopausal women. According to research published in the journal Menopause, around 1.1 billion women globally were postmenopausal last year. The demand for such tools has led to significant investments in companies targeting this demographic. For instance, Midi Health, which focuses on perimenopause and menopause care, raised $100 million in a Series D round earlier this year.
User benefit
Apple's Health app update
The new feature in Apple's Health app will notify users when their cycle patterns indicate perimenopause. It also lets them log symptoms and access educational content about these life stages. Stacey Ford, Apple's VP of OS product management, said the update is aimed at helping women understand more about their bodies and prepare for conversations with their doctors.
Feature expansion
Support for menopause tracking
The updated Health app will also include support for menopause tracking, along with educational content. This move is part of Apple's broader strategy to provide a more comprehensive approach to women's health and wellness.