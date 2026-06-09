LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Apple's Health app now tells you if you're in menopause
Apple's Health app now tells you if you're in menopause
The new feature is an extension of existing cycle tracking

Apple's Health app now tells you if you're in menopause

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 09, 2026
12:10 am
What's the story

Apple has updated its Health app to include perimenopause and menopause support. The new feature is an extension of the existing cycle tracking capability, which was first introduced in 2019. The update comes as part of Apple's continued focus on women's health and wellness, a trend that has gained popularity across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Market trend

Digital health tools for postmenopausal women

The update also highlights a growing market for digital health tools aimed at postmenopausal women. According to research published in the journal Menopause, around 1.1 billion women globally were postmenopausal last year. The demand for such tools has led to significant investments in companies targeting this demographic. For instance, Midi Health, which focuses on perimenopause and menopause care, raised $100 million in a Series D round earlier this year.

User benefit

Apple's Health app update

The new feature in Apple's Health app will notify users when their cycle patterns indicate perimenopause. It also lets them log symptoms and access educational content about these life stages. Stacey Ford, Apple's VP of OS product management, said the update is aimed at helping women understand more about their bodies and prepare for conversations with their doctors.

Advertisement

Feature expansion

Support for menopause tracking

The updated Health app will also include support for menopause tracking, along with educational content. This move is part of Apple's broader strategy to provide a more comprehensive approach to women's health and wellness.

Advertisement