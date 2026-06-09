The new feature is an extension of existing cycle tracking

Apple's Health app now tells you if you're in menopause

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:10 am Jun 09, 202612:10 am

What's the story

Apple has updated its Health app to include perimenopause and menopause support. The new feature is an extension of the existing cycle tracking capability, which was first introduced in 2019. The update comes as part of Apple's continued focus on women's health and wellness, a trend that has gained popularity across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.