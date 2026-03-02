iPad Air (2026), with M4 chip, goes official in India

Apple has launched its latest iPad Air (2026) in India. The new tablet is powered by the M4 chip, which offers up to 30% faster performance than its predecessor. The device comes in two screen sizes (11-inch and 13-inch) and four color options: Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight. You can pre-order the new iPad from the official Apple website starting March 4, with availability beginning March 11.

Cost breakdown A look at prices of 11-inch models The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) starts at ₹64,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at ₹74,900 and ₹94,900, respectively. The top-end model with a whopping 1TB of internal storage is available for ₹1,14,900. You can also get the Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity model by paying an additional ₹15,000 for each variant.

Prices How much does the 13-inch version cost? The 13-inch iPad Air starts at ₹84,900 for the base 128GB storage version. The higher-end models with 256GB and 512GB storage are priced at ₹94,900 and ₹1,14,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model with a massive 1TB of internal storage is available for ₹1,34,900. You can also get Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity by paying an extra ₹10,000 for each version.

Tech specs A look at the specifications The iPad Air (2026) is powered by Apple's M4 chip with an eight-core CPU, nine-core GPU, and 12GB of RAM. It offers up to 1TB of internal storage and runs on iPadOS 26. The tablet features a Liquid Retina IPS display with a resolution of up to 2,732x2,048 pixels, and pixel density of up to 264ppi. It also supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB Type-C model.

