iPhone 17e, with 48MP Fusion camera, launched at ₹64,900

Apple has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the iPhone 17e, its most affordable offering in the iPhone 17 family. The new model comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 16e. These include a more powerful A19 chipset, a high-resolution 48MP Fusion camera, improved durability features, MagSafe support, and double storage capacity starting from 256GB.

Tech specs A19 chip boosts performance The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple's new A19 chip, a major upgrade from the A18 chip in the 16e model. The 6-core CPU is said to be up to twice as fast as that of the iPhone 11. The device also features a four-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better gaming graphics, and a new C1X cellular modem that's twice as fast as its predecessor while consuming less power.

Enhancements Other highlights of the device The iPhone 17e comes with a 48MP Fusion primary camera that provides "optical-quality" 2x zoom through in-sensor cropping. A 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front handles selfies. It also supports 4K video recording with Dolby Vision at up to 60fps. The device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak HDR brightness of up to 1,200 nits, and Ceramic Shield 2 for improved scratch resistance and anti-reflective properties.

Safety 1st MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging support The iPhone 17e supports the Qi2 and MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, a major upgrade from the 7.5W of its predecessor. With wired USB-C charging, Apple claims the device can charge up to 50% in about half an hour. It also promises all-day battery life thanks to the power efficiencies of its A19 chip and C1X modem.

