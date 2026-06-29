iPhone 18 Pro may launch on September 8, leak suggests
What's the story
Apple's highly-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to debut on September 8 or 9. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said that September 8 is the "most likely date" for the launch of these flagship devices. If true, this would follow Apple's tradition of unveiling its new iPhones in September.
Pricing details
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max could see price hike
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could see a price increase of up to $200, according to a recent IDC report. This is due to rising demand for raw materials needed to manufacture these phones amid a memory chip shortage. If the speculation holds true, the iPhone 18 Pro could be priced between $1,200-$1,300 while its bigger sibling may cost around $1,299-$1,399.
Design changes
Smaller Dynamic Island and LTPO+ display technology
Apple is likely to retain the same display sizes as last year for its Pro models, with a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen size, respectively. However, a major visual change could be in the form of a smaller Dynamic Island, which could shrink by up to 35%. The tech giant may also use LTPO+ technology for the display to enhance power efficiency and battery life.
Camera upgrades
Manual variable-aperture lens and A20 Pro chipset
The camera specifications of the iPhone 18 Pro series are expected to be similar to last year's models, with one major addition: a manual variable-aperture lens for the primary sensor. This could give users more control over light exposure and improve low-light photography as well as bokeh effects. The devices are also likely to run on Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process.
Performance boost
TSMC's wafer-level multi-chip module technology
The A20 Pro chipset is expected to deliver up to 15% faster performance and as much as 30% better power efficiency. There are also reports of using TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology for the processor, which could enhance RAM proximity to the SoC and improve Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also come with a massive battery capacity of up to 5,200mAh.