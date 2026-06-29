iPhone 18 Pro may launch on September 8, leak suggests

Design changes

Smaller Dynamic Island and LTPO+ display technology

Apple is likely to retain the same display sizes as last year for its Pro models, with a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen size, respectively. However, a major visual change could be in the form of a smaller Dynamic Island, which could shrink by up to 35%. The tech giant may also use LTPO+ technology for the display to enhance power efficiency and battery life.