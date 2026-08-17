Apple's iPhone 18 Pro to get major upgrades, higher price-tag

Apple is also said to be working on a smaller Dynamic Island cut-out for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The change, which could make the cut-out up to 35% narrower, would give the phone a cleaner-looking display with more space around front camera and sensors.

Despite these changes, Apple is expected to keep the same screen sizes for its new models as their predecessors: a 6.3-inch panel for Pro model and a larger 6.9-inch one for the Pro Max variant.