Apple's iPhone 18 Pro to get major upgrades, higher price-tag
What's the story
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in early September, continuing its tradition of launching new iPhones during this period. The upcoming lineup is likely to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, rumors suggest that due to an ongoing RAM crisis and memory shortage, Apple may increase the price of these new models.
Anticipated upgrades
A20 Pro chip for improved performance
The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to come with a host of major upgrades.
These include Apple's new A20 Pro chip, which is reportedly built using TSMC's 2nm process.
The smaller manufacturing process of this chip is likely to improve both performance and power efficiency by 15% and 30%, respectively, compared to its predecessor.
Design enhancements
Smaller Dynamic Island cut-out
Apple is also said to be working on a smaller Dynamic Island cut-out for the iPhone 18 Pro series.
The change, which could make the cut-out up to 35% narrower, would give the phone a cleaner-looking display with more space around front camera and sensors.
Despite these changes, Apple is expected to keep the same screen sizes for its new models as their predecessors: a 6.3-inch panel for Pro model and a larger 6.9-inch one for the Pro Max variant.
Tech advancements
Variable aperture system for better camera performance
The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to come with a variable aperture system for its 48MP main camera, which could improve photos in different lighting conditions.
Apple is also said to be testing a new three-layer stacked sensor for further camera hardware improvements.
On the connectivity front, the phone will likely feature Apple's C2 modem and improved satellite connectivity beyond emergency-focused features of current models.
Price speculation
Price hike likely due to rising memory prices
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around ₹1,39,900 in India, which is ₹5,000 more than the launch price of its predecessor.
However, some reports suggest that the price hike could be bigger, by up to ₹20,000 depending on model and storage options.
This possible increase comes as memory prices rise amid strong demand from the AI industry.